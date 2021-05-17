Delta Air (DAL) is now only hiring people who are vaccinated for Coronavirus.

Delta Air (DAL) now requires new employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to curb the spread of infectious disease to customers and employees in the US. Domestic flight demand is expected to increase rapidly, and this will safeguard both employees and customers.

Despite its successes to date in developing herd immunity, Bloomberg highlights, it wants to make significant progress in this direction with the new measures it announced. For employees already working at the company, vaccination is not mandatory. However, 60% of the current employees at the company were already vaccinated.

“This is an important move to protect our people and our customers, to ensure a safe operation as demand recovers,” the airline said.

This announcement follows a new directive from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that urges Americans not to wear masks more than 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. It is still imperative to wear a face mask in hospitals, airports, and aircraft.

The new policy, which takes effect May 17, allows for exceptions based on medical reasons. Employers who do not have the necessary vaccinations may be barred from international flights.

Although vaccination is not mandatory on American Airlines Group’s behalf, the company provides an additional day of pay in 2022 for vaccinated employees. It has instituted a $50 fee as an incentive to take the vaccine.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) closed at $46.31 on Monday after gaining 5.32%. The volumes of shares traded were 11.51 million, far less than the average for the last three months of 13.12 million. Stock prices ranged between $44.81 and $46.435 during the trading session. The company had a ratio of -20.51 earnings per share. DAAL’s share price has risen 0.43% in five sessions, gone -1.09% over the last month, but is up 15.17% for the year so far. Its 50-day moving average of $47.28 is above its 200-day moving average of $38.93. In addition, the stock’s current RSI is 51.42.