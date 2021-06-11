Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock Is Getting Interesting

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has introduced “Zoom Phone” electronic camera desk phones. Zoom Phones enable video conferencing, along with sharing content and annotations. According to the company, this is an easy method for interacting via video within the office without investing a significant amount upfront. It anticipates generating revenue from a subscription service. The Zoom app grew tremendously during the pandemic, and it is now looking forward to reaping the benefits of people returning to their jobs after the pandemic is over.

Earlier this week, Zoom announced the new Zoom Phone Appliances from Poly and Yealink. Zoom has long offered Poly and Yealink’s video panels and modular solutions combined with a paid subscription to its video conferencing service. It is an easy-to-use camera phone that can replace all old corporate phones and enable managers and employees to communicate easily and instantly. The main argument for replacing the old phone with a redesigned one with a Zoom camera is that the equipment will have to be paid for as a Zoom service.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced that businesses and organizations can upgrade their legacy equipment without making significant upfront investments, and software and hardware subscriptions will be bundled together under a single Zoom bill. A monthly subscription can range from $ 3.99 to $ 50, depending on its functionality. The modern Android platform powers all Zoom Phones, so there is no need for configuration or IT support; users simply use their Zoom Accounts to connect to the Zoom Phone Appliance app.

A press release from Zoom stated: “Zoom Phones are always ready and available for instant communication and collaboration. Start ad hoc or scheduled appointments, make and receive phone calls, check your voicemail, and virtually collaborate with your colleagues.”

Apart from offering ZoomPhone equipment, the company also offers various equipment from different manufacturers (Poly and Yealink, DTEN, Neat, etc. ), which is used for building professional conference rooms, the so-called “Zoom Rooms.” With Zoom, the client does not have to buy expensive equipment for the conference room. The client only needs to choose the right equipment and pay a subscription fee. Zoom videoconferencing equipment is designed for a broad range of clients, including educational institutions, professional schools and courses, state agencies, medical facilities, and various businesses. A lot of global companies want to supplement their products and services with a subscription fee. This gives them a steady stream of income over time, which is attractive to investors.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) gained 3.86% to close at $346.50 in the last trading session. Company shares ranged from $331.90 to $346.88. A total of 2.81 million shares were traded, which was less than its 100 day average of 4.09 million shares. ZM’s shares have gained 8.62% in the last five days, while they have gained 15.40% in the previous month. Moreover, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57 and a price-to-book ratio of 24.28.