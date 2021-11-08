Your portfolio can benefit greatly from investing in drone stocks

In today’s world, a number of everyday tasks are performed using drones. Ten years ago, would you have dreamed of a scenario like this? To find out which drone stocks to buy at this point in time, read this article.

Until recently, drones were used for spying and warfare by armies. Now they are used by everyone. Drones are becoming increasingly popular thanks to technological advancements.

It is estimated that there are 372,000 commercial drones and 500,000 noncommercial drones registered with the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States. Also, Global drone sales are expected to reach 58.4 billion dollars by 2026, according to estimates.

Furthermore, there is a likelihood that the commercial drone market will see rapid growth in the near future.

The future of drones looks bright, whether they’re used to deliver food, survey factories, or deliver groceries. Therefore, drone stock prices are likely to rise in the near future.

Here are a few drone stocks with better-looking prospects.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is -52.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.65% off its average median price target of $453.75 for the next 12 months.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) shares are trading at a price close to -34.77% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +13.44% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, UAVS’s current price is -83.77% away from a 52-week high. The price is 37.98% above its 52-week low.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) started the day trading at $95.14 and recorded an intraday high of $96.12. It also recorded an intraday low of $94.185 during Friday’s trading session. AeroVironment Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is more than 29.38% of the average daily trading volume on Friday. The stock’s trading volume on Friday was 0.12 million, which is more than 29.38% of the total average daily trading volume of 0.12 million.

Wall Street analysts tracking the AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy, and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended that AVAV is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) started the day on 11/05/21, with a price increase of 0.04% at $24.84. During the day, the stock rose to $24.96 and sunk to $23.83 before settling in for the price of $24.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, eh posted a 52-week range of $8.49-$129.80.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.53%, and 6.54% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.52. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.