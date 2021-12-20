How Did The Rennova Health (RNVA) Stock Skyrocket In The Last Session, Jumping 490%?

Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) closed up 490% percent on Friday at $0.0001, and has been trading in a day range of $0.000001 to $0.0001. Shares of RNVA stock dropped over -50.00% in the last month; with average volume for the month over 1.09B shares. If we look at three-month performance, RNVA stock falls over -93.33% while average volume for the stock was 814.35M. Last 12 months have been bad for the RNVA stock with over -100.00% drop in stock price, reaching a high of $38.000 with a $1.35M market cap. RNVA stock has been gaining traction after a SEC filing last week.

What RNVA has divulged in its documenting?

Rennova Health is an in an upward direction incorporated supplier of industry-driving diagnostics and strong programming answers for medical services suppliers. RNVA along with its auxiliaries participates in the emergency clinic tasks in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, RNVA claims one working emergency clinic in Oneida, Tennessee; and a country center in Williamsburg, Kentucky. RNVA has as of late reported the securing of its second Rural Hospital. RNVA was established in 2005 and is situated in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On December 15, 2021, RNVA reported endorsement of two propositions.

The propositions were endorsed by composed assent of greater part casting ballot power holders in lieu of an extraordinary gathering of investors.

Every one of the proposition had been recently endorsed and prescribed to be supported by the investors by the Board of Directors of RNVA.

Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of RNVA and Alcimede LLC altogether the holders of 250,000 portions of Series L Convertible Preferred Stock of RNVA partook in the composed assent.

An irreversible intermediary to cast a ballot every one of the remarkable portions of Series M Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and the Series F Convertible Preferred Stock addressing around 53.8% of the absolute democratic force of the Company’s democratic protections were likewise the piece of that composed assent.

RNVA proposed to build the approved portions of Common Stock of the Company from 50 billion offers to 250 billion offers.

RNVA likewise endorsed a change to its Certificate of Incorporation to impact a converse stock split of each of the extraordinary portions of its Common Stock, at a particular proportion from 1-for-2,000 to 1-for-10,000.

RNVA likewise endorsed to concede the approval to its Board of Directors to decide the particular proportion and timing of the opposite split any time before December 31, 2022.

RNVA get significant certification:

Rennova Health (RNVA) this month reported that the application by its clinic, Scott County Community Hospital for assignment as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) has been endorsed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The powerful date of endorsement is review to June 30, 2021.

Rennova Health (RNVA) commended the award of CAH affirmation to its clinic. The affirmation will furnish RNVA with a chance to produce expanded income and repayment.