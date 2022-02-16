Roblox Corp. (RBLX) Stock Collapses Pre-Market Following Q4 2021 Financials

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) is a developer and operator of a digital entertainment portfolio. It is transforming the ways to connect, create, and express via its interactive and immersive shared experiences.

The price of RBLX stock during regular trading on February 15, 2022, was $73.3 with a gain of 7.29%. At last check in the pre-market, the stock plunged by 15.93%.

RBLX: Key Financials

On February 15, 2022, RBLX released its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 2021. Some of the important highlights are mentioned below.

Revenue

Revenue in Q4 2021 was recorded to be $568.8 million compared to $310 million in the same period of 2020. The company observed a surge of 83% in revenue over the year. The company missed the estimated revenue target by -$11.59 million.

EPS

Basic and diluted net loss per share in Q4 2021 was $143.2 million or $0.25 compared to $58.7 million or $0.30 in the same quarter of 2020. The company observed a decrease in EPS over the yearly period along with missing the analysts’ estimated EPS target by -$0.13.

RBLX: Events and Happenings

On February 10, 2022, RBLX and Alo Yoga were informed about the opening of a virtual Alo Sanctuary. It is a wellness space for meditation and yoga. The experience is accessible via the RBLX’s website and started on February 10. On February 10, 2022, Wall Street Reporter had issued a report on the insights and comments from CEOs of multiple leading companies along with RBLX.

On February 9, 2022, RBLX and the National Football League updated about launching NFL Tycoon to engage the NFL football fans in the Metaverse. The NFL is the pioneer biggest sports league to offer a tenacious experience on RBLX. On February 1, 2022, RBLX reported that it kicked off 2022 with the first DJ set performance by David Guetta. DJ set was created in collaboration with Wonder Works Studio and Warner Music Group.

Conclusion

RBLX stock is 5% up from the past year as the company performed well in the pandemic period. RBLX stock dipped in today’s pre-market as it updated its financial statement. The company missed the estimated revenue and EPS targets. In the upcoming quarter, the analysts are estimating the revenue and EPS to be $778.9 million and -$0.15 respectively.