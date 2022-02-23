Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) Stock Plunged 37.99% Current-Market, Here’s Why

Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) stock plummeted 37.99% in the current-market trading session at the price of $1.91 after announcing its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. KLTR’s Video Experience Cloud delivers real-time, live, and on-demand video products and services to all enterprises. It also provides technical industry solutions for academic organizations, media, and telecom companies.

KLTR Q4 2021 Financial Results

On 23rd February 2022, KLTR announced its financial results for the Q4 and full-year ended 31st December 2021. The company has also provided its financial outlook for the Q1 and full-year 2022. The company has revenue of $42.7M for the Q4 of 2021. It represents a surge of 21% from $35.2M for the same quarter of 2020.

Gross profit during the Q4 of 2021 was $26.8M, compared to a gross profit of $21.2M during the Q4 of the prior year. KLTR has an operating loss of $(12.4) M during the Q4 of 2021. The operating loss totaled $(1.3) M for the same period of 2020. For the Q4 of 2021, net loss totaled $15.9M, or per diluted share of $0.12. Net loss was $36.3M, or per diluted share of $1.56, for the Q4 of 2020.

Full-Year 2021 Results

KLTR reported revenue of $165.0M for the full year 2021. It represents a gain of 37% from $120.4M for the full year 2020. The gross profit for the full year 2021 was $102.7M. The company has a net loss of $59.4M, or per diluted share of $0.95, for the year ended 31st December 2021. Net loss was $58.8M, or per diluted share of $2.83, for the full year 2020.

KLTR Financial Outlook

For Q1 of 2022, KLTR expects revenue to range from $39.6M to $40.7M, a year-over-year gain of 5% to 8%. For the full year ending 31st December 2022, the company anticipates total revenue ranging from $173.3M to $178.2M, a year-over-year growth of 5% to 8%. Adjusted EBITDA has expected to be the loss in the range from $27M to $32M.