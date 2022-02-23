Home  »  Stocks Trading   »  These after hour movers spark a new era in the mar...

These after hour movers spark a new era in the market

Stocks that are traded after the close of usual business hours are after market movers. Although after-hours trading continues until 8 p.m., the volume of after hour movers drops earlier rather than later.

At 4 pm in the United States, after hours markets open as soon as the main markets close. As a result, traders and investors are able to take action based on breaking news following the close of the market.

Volume usually spikes right after an earnings announcement, but the spike subsides as the session progresses. The volume drops precipitously as the session wraps up.

Compared with the regular business hours, after hour movers represent a very small percentage of total stock trades during the late session. For after hour movers, electronic communication networks (ECNs) are mainly used.

Best After Hour Movers Stocks:

Do you think trading after hour movers can bring you any benefits? Most definitely, but you must first conduct research. Here we have collected for you few best after hour movers stocks for you, after a complete research.

Here are today’s best after hours movers.

Mullen Automotive Inc: 

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares were rising 16.39% to trade at $0.71 in after-hours at last check. MULN’s stock lost -2.71% to close Tuesday’s session at $0.61. The stock volume remained 56.52 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.53 million shares within the past 50 days. MULN shares have fallen by -94.78% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -42.99% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -93.98%, while over the past six months, it has shed -94.40%. Further, the company has a current market of $26.46 million and its outstanding shares stood at 17.47 million.

Hims& Hers Health Inc:

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Hims& Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) were up 14.76% at $4.82. HIMS’s stock closed last session at $4.20, decreasing -4.55% or -$0.2. Shares of the company fluctuated between $4.15 and $4.52 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 5.51 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 2.27 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 2.24 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -76.05%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved down -7.69%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -42.31%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -42.54%. The stock has returned -35.88% so far this year.

Overstock.com Inc:

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) shares have gained 9.19% at $39.80 in Tuesday’s afterhours session. Overstock.com Inc.’s stock subtracted -8.21% to finish last trading session at $36.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.13 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 1.77 million shares. The shares of Overstock.com Inc. have advanced -22.95% in the last five days; however, they have lost -10.79% over the last one month. The stock price has shed -66.23% over the last three months and has lost -58.65 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price to earnings ratio of 11.61. Additionally, it has a price to cash flow ratio of 12.55 and its price to sales ratio stands at 0.59.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

Related Videos

Chinese stocks are growing in dominance in the U.S. markets. Over the past few years, we have seen how the companies have attracted U.S. investors and returned them with profits. We have gathered the five best Chinese stocks to buy now with huge returns in the long term. Chinese companies account for some of the biggest names across multiple industries. That includes tech, semiconductors, financial technology, and automobiles. Investors need exposure to these sectors. And, Chinese stocks offer attractive valuations due to the market concerns surrounding these companies. Hence, it is a great opportunity to invest in Chinese stocks. With China emerging as the new economic superpower, Chinese companies have a big role to play in its development. Therefore, the Stocks telegraph team has picked the five best Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. Markets. The stocks mentioned in this video are Li Auto (LI Stock), NetEase (NTES Stock), XPeng (XPEV Stock), JD.com (JD Stock), and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY Stock) __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:30 - Li Auto (LI Stock) 3:26 - NetEase (NTES Stock) 5:41 - XPeng (XPEV Stock) 7:28 - JD.com (JD Stock) 9:28 - Tencent Holdings (TCEHY Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Li Auto : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LI/ NetEase : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NTES/ XPeng : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XPEV/ JD.com : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #ChineseStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Best Chinese Stocks to Buy Now with Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_V3e8XHc9U8w
In this video, the Stocks telegraph team brings you the five best OTC stocks to buy today. It is common for OTC stocks to fluctuate dramatically over time. Therefore, we have tried to pick the less volatile OTC stocks to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are, Volkswagen AG (VWAGY Stock), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY Stock), BAE Systems (BAESY Stock), Nestlé (NSRGY Stock), and Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY Stock). Some exciting stocks trade on OTC markets. Investment opportunities outside NASDAQ and NYSE are immense. We have compiled the five best OTC stocks to buy now. You just need to explore the right companies and buy their shares at the right time. The speculative and risky nature of OTC stocks makes them equally profitable. Over-the-counter, or OTC, stocks are securities that are traded outside the major exchanges. OTC stocks are part of the stock market but they don’t trade on major exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Stay in the investing game for more than an inning and you’ll eventually come across OTC markets. The three popular OTC markets are OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink Sheets. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - Volkswagen AG (VWAGY Stock) 3:18 - Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY Stock) 5:25 - BAE Systems (BAESY Stock) 7:23 - Nestlé (NSRGY Stock) 9:18 - Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #OTCstocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
Five Best OTC Stocks to Buy Today | Less Volatile OTC Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ob8UlbhSb3Y
Investing in value stocks has been an old technique for investors to increase wealth. We have gathered the top five value stocks to buy now. In a time of high inflation, every investor is asking only one question, which Stocks to invest in, in 2022? Therefore, we have hand-picked some of the best available options in the market. The Stocks discussed in the video are, Verizon Communications (VZ Stock), The Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock), Ford Motor (F Stock), Gilead Sciences (GILD Stock), and FedEx Corporation (FDX Stock). Risk-averse investors prefer investing in stocks that aren’t overvalued. A value stock refers to shares of a company that trades at a lower price relative to its fundamentals. That includes earnings, sales, dividends, and other key metrics that define the fundamentals for a stock. Famous investor, Warren Buffet is known for his value investing. Buffet has attributed his life to the long-term value investment model. Value stocks might be boring as they require some holding but they are worth it. The best way is to pick undervalued stocks exhibiting strong growth potential. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - Verizon Communications (VZ Stock) 3:11 - The Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock) 5:11 - Ford Motor (F Stock) 6:54 - Gilead Sciences (GILD Stock) 8:48 - FedEx Corporation (FDX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Verizon Communications : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VZ/ Goldman Sachs Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GS/ Ford Motor : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/F/ Gilead Sciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GILD/ FedEx Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FDX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #ValueStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Which Stocks To Invest In 2022? | Top Five Value Stocks To Buy Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_LCGIywraNV0
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Videos

Chinese stocks are growing in dominance in the U.S. markets. Over the past few years, we have seen how the companies have attracted U.S. investors and returned them with profits. We have gathered the five best Chinese stocks to buy now with huge returns in the long term. Chinese companies account for some of the biggest names across multiple industries. That includes tech, semiconductors, financial technology, and automobiles. Investors need exposure to these sectors. And, Chinese stocks offer attractive valuations due to the market concerns surrounding these companies. Hence, it is a great opportunity to invest in Chinese stocks. With China emerging as the new economic superpower, Chinese companies have a big role to play in its development. Therefore, the Stocks telegraph team has picked the five best Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. Markets. The stocks mentioned in this video are Li Auto (LI Stock), NetEase (NTES Stock), XPeng (XPEV Stock), JD.com (JD Stock), and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY Stock) __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:30 - Li Auto (LI Stock) 3:26 - NetEase (NTES Stock) 5:41 - XPeng (XPEV Stock) 7:28 - JD.com (JD Stock) 9:28 - Tencent Holdings (TCEHY Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Li Auto : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LI/ NetEase : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NTES/ XPeng : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XPEV/ JD.com : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #ChineseStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Best Chinese Stocks to Buy Now with Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_V3e8XHc9U8w
In this video, the Stocks telegraph team brings you the five best OTC stocks to buy today. It is common for OTC stocks to fluctuate dramatically over time. Therefore, we have tried to pick the less volatile OTC stocks to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are, Volkswagen AG (VWAGY Stock), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY Stock), BAE Systems (BAESY Stock), Nestlé (NSRGY Stock), and Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY Stock). Some exciting stocks trade on OTC markets. Investment opportunities outside NASDAQ and NYSE are immense. We have compiled the five best OTC stocks to buy now. You just need to explore the right companies and buy their shares at the right time. The speculative and risky nature of OTC stocks makes them equally profitable. Over-the-counter, or OTC, stocks are securities that are traded outside the major exchanges. OTC stocks are part of the stock market but they don’t trade on major exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Stay in the investing game for more than an inning and you’ll eventually come across OTC markets. The three popular OTC markets are OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink Sheets. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - Volkswagen AG (VWAGY Stock) 3:18 - Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY Stock) 5:25 - BAE Systems (BAESY Stock) 7:23 - Nestlé (NSRGY Stock) 9:18 - Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #OTCstocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
Five Best OTC Stocks to Buy Today | Less Volatile OTC Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ob8UlbhSb3Y
Investing in value stocks has been an old technique for investors to increase wealth. We have gathered the top five value stocks to buy now. In a time of high inflation, every investor is asking only one question, which Stocks to invest in, in 2022? Therefore, we have hand-picked some of the best available options in the market. The Stocks discussed in the video are, Verizon Communications (VZ Stock), The Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock), Ford Motor (F Stock), Gilead Sciences (GILD Stock), and FedEx Corporation (FDX Stock). Risk-averse investors prefer investing in stocks that aren’t overvalued. A value stock refers to shares of a company that trades at a lower price relative to its fundamentals. That includes earnings, sales, dividends, and other key metrics that define the fundamentals for a stock. Famous investor, Warren Buffet is known for his value investing. Buffet has attributed his life to the long-term value investment model. Value stocks might be boring as they require some holding but they are worth it. The best way is to pick undervalued stocks exhibiting strong growth potential. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - Verizon Communications (VZ Stock) 3:11 - The Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock) 5:11 - Ford Motor (F Stock) 6:54 - Gilead Sciences (GILD Stock) 8:48 - FedEx Corporation (FDX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Verizon Communications : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VZ/ Goldman Sachs Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GS/ Ford Motor : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/F/ Gilead Sciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GILD/ FedEx Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FDX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #ValueStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Which Stocks To Invest In 2022? | Top Five Value Stocks To Buy Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_LCGIywraNV0
In this video, we have discussed the top tech stocks for 2022, and what tech stocks are worth a buy now? Tech stocks offer you growth and with the rising digital economy, the opportunities are increasing. The best tech stocks come from companies that are building the future. To help you take advantage of the massive opportunities in technology stocks, we’ve gathered the five best tech stocks to buy in early 2022. Tech stocks have had a rough start to the year as treasury yields have spiked. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen around 4.5% since the start of the year. However, the general sentiment of the marker is that tech companies will continue to power up this year, thanks to several emerging technologies. Investing in tech stocks is a space where investors seek valuable portfolios. Today, every company is technology-driven, and companies that are providing tech services are in high demand. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked tech stocks for this video, the stocks discussed in this video are Palo Alto Networks (PANW Stock), Intuit Inc (INTU Stock), Oracle Corporation (ORCL Stock), JFrog Ltd (FROG Stock), and Confluent Inc (CFLT Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - Palo Alto Networks (PANW Stock) 3:05 - Intuit Inc (INTU Stock) 5:13 - Oracle Corporation (ORCL Stock) 7:06 - JFrog Ltd (FROG Stock) 8:54 - Confluent Inc (CFLT Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palo Alto Networks : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PANW/ Intuit Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/INTU/ Oracle Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ORCL/ JFrog Ltd : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FROG/ Confluent Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CFLT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #TechStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
What tech stocks to buy now? | Tech Stocks for 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_dxdx1YaqKwc
NFT stocks continue to be a hot topic among investors looking to jump into the non-fungible token trend. We have hand-picked the top NFT Stocks of 2022. Investing in NFT stocks has attracted investors' attention, lately. The Stocks Telegraph team has compiled the five best NFT stocks to buy now with 10x growth potential. The stocks included in this video are Coinbase (COIN Stock), Takung Art (TKAT Stock), Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN Stock), Funko (FNKO Stock), ZK International (ZKIN Stock). These companies provide an online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors. NFTs have captivated investors. According to blockchain data provider Chainalysis, consumers spent nearly $41 billion on NFTs in 2021. Metaverse that has also emerged as a new space in the market will be a key driver for NFTs. With that in mind, many analysts believe the metaverse will become a multitrillion-dollar industry over the next decade. That could supercharge consumer demand for NFTs. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:10 - Coinbase (COIN Stock) 3:22 - Takung Art (TKAT Stock) 5:14 - Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN Stock) 6:56 - Funko (FNKO Stock) 8:43 - ZK International (ZKIN Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Coinbase : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COIN/ Takung Art : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TKAT/ Dolphin Entertainment : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DLPN/ Funko : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FNKO/ ZK International : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZKIN/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #NFTStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best NFT Stocks To Buy Now With 10x Growth Potential | Top NFT Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_vBJyjyKMEMU
Investing in streaming stocks is a great way to enter the market in the long term. Video streaming stocks have taken the world by storm since the onset of the pandemic. Therefore The Stocks Telegraph team has gathered the five best streaming stocks to invest in, in 2022. The Stocks included in this video are Roku Inc (ROKU Stock), fuboTV Inc (FUBO Stock), Netflix (NFLX Stock), Discovery (DISCA Stock), and The Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock). Top streaming stocks are seeing their share prices fall along with the broader market. That’s due to weak earnings results. Despite these drops, this isn't the time to run from streaming stocks. Instead, it might be time to start putting together a wish list of your favorites to go bargain hunting. Streaming companies invest heavily in movies, seasons, and other streaming content every year. The increasing audience every quarter shows the growing dominance of streaming companies. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:10 - Roku Inc (ROKU Stock) 3:13 - fuboTV Inc (FUBO Stock) 5:16 - Netflix (NFLX Stock) 7:04 - Discovery (DISCA Stock) 8:44 - The Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Roku Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ROKU/ fuboTV Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FUBO/ Netflix : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NFLX/ Discovery : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DISCA/ The Walt Disney Company : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DIS/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StreamingStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Five Best Streaming Stocks To Invest In | Video Streaming Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_V7Vpq5A3RTk
Load More... Subscribe

Related Posts

“US Post News” – one of the oldest and most authoritative news sites in America. It was established in 1992, journalists, photographers, correspondents, researchers came to the publication from the editorial offices of regional newspapers, drama theater, etc. They had no training, and they gained experience and skill in the process of work.


Contact us: ceo@uspostnews.com