There has been a shift in the market due to after hours movers

After hours movers are stocks that are traded after usual business hours. Though, after market trading continues until 8 p.m., the volume lowersmuch earlier than expected.

Immediately after the close of the normal markets in the United States, after hours markets starts at 4:pm. This also allows traders and investors to react quickly to breaking news after the market is closed.

As the session progresses, the spike in volume subsides. Towards the end of the session, the volume plummets suddenly.

During the after-hour session, movements are a tiny portion of total stock trades when compared with regular trading hours. The main method of communication used by after-hour movers is electronic communication networks (ECNs).

Is it possible for you to benefit from trading after-hours movers? Absolutely, but you need to do your research first.

Here are today’s best after hours movers.

SoFi Technologies Inc:

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares were rising 18.21% in after hours at last check. SOFI’s stock lost -2.18% to close Wednesday’s session at $11.20. The stock volume remained 107.85 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 60.46 million shares within the past 50 days. SOFI shares have fallen by -40.33% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 9.16% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -39.23%, while over the past six months, it has shed -21.07%. Further, the company has a current market of $8.75 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 800.57 million.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc:

At last check in after hours trading, shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) were up 56.1%. CTK’s stock closed last session at $0.32, increasing 36.24% or $0.08. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.2376 and $0.36 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 21.5 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 1.86 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 1.03 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -91.50%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved up 12.90%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -80.47%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -59.46%. The stock has returned -47.86% so far this year.

Exicure Inc:

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) is rising on the charts today, up 28.63% at last check in after hours trading. On Wednesday, shares in Exicure Inc. rise 4.79% to close the day at $0.21. The volume of shares traded was 16.58 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 10.21 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.197 and $0.217. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.72. XCUR’s stock has gained 22.61% of its value in the previous five sessions and 34.38% over the past one month, but has gained 3.86% on year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.1920 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.9777. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at RSI of 55.96.