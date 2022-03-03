Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Stock Surged 12.06% Today, Here’s Why

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) stock soared 12.06% in the current market trading session at the price of $0.38 despite no fundamental development. The last published news was the appointment of Anthony S. Chan as the company’s COO.

Alset is a diversified holding firm that Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Stock Surged 12.06% Today, Here’s Whyaims to facilitate sustainable and healthy living. The company designs and develops E-Home residencies and offers financial services, customer products, bio-health activities, and digital transformation technologies.

AEI Appointed Anthony S. Chan

On 17th February 2022, AEI reported appointing Anthony S. Chan as the company’s chief operating officer. Mr. Anthony is a financial manager with 32 years of experience and expertise in compliance, auditing, hazard management, and advisory services. Presently, he is working at Sharing Services Global Corp as its CFO. Since 2014, he has been serving at CA Global Consulting as its Co-founder and President. Formerly, Anthony has worked as CFO of various public companies, including SPI, HLOC, etc.

Management Comments

CEO of AEI, Heng Fai Chan, remarked that they welcome Anthony to his new role as the COO. He is an experienced leader, and his public corporation background will bolster AEI’s regulatory compliance and improve operational efficiency. Anthony’s designation is essential to achieve the company’s strategic plan devised to create shareholder value through sustainable growth and profitability, Chan added.

AEI 2021 Annual Review

Earlier on 12th January 2022, AEI provided the shareholders updates on its growth and developments for the year 2021. Amid the worldwide challenges posed by the endless Covid-19 pandemic, the company’s board continues to witness improvements in the business. The administration believes this growth during 2021 has positioned them to prosper in the coming years.

AEI Business Outlook

Moving onwards, AEI will focus on sourcing and developing land across the United States to build sustainable and healthy E-Home societies. The residents will have intelligent home tools, clean & green energy, and other community services. Additionally, the company will boost the growth of its high-technology farming and clean energy for the communities.