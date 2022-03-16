Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Stock Surged 81.94% Today, Here’s Why

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) stock soared 81.94% in the current-market trading session at the price of $2.62 despite no fundamental reason. The last reported news was its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

Zhihu, located in China, is a leader of the digital content community. The company empowers and encourages individuals to share their experiences, knowledge, and insights to discover new solutions. Zhihu cultivates an enthusiastic online society where users engage, communicate, and contribute while appreciating diversity and adoring constructiveness.

ZH Q4 2021 Earnings Report

On 14th March 2022, ZH published its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31st December 2021. Revenues totaled RMB1,019.2M for Q4 of 2021, representing a 96.1 percent gain from Q4 of 2020. The company has RMB479.8M in gross profit for Q4 of 2021. It is a 44.1 percent surge from Q4 of 2020. The gross margin during the quarter totaled 47.1 percent.

ZH calculated operating costs of RMB855.1M for Q4 of 2021. Operating expenses were RMB437.6M for the same quarter of 2020. For Q4 of 2021, net loss totaled RMB383.3M compared to RMB90.1M for Q4 of 2020. ZH has a net loss of RMB0.65 per share for Q4 of 2021. Operations loss was RMB375.2M for Q4 of 2021, compared to RMB104.5M for Q4 of 2020.

ZH Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

ZH calculated revenues of RMB2,959.3M for fiscal 2021. It represents a 118.9 percent gain from RMB1,352.2M for 2020. Gross profit totaled RMB1,553.9M for fiscal 2021 compared to RMB757.8M for 2020. The company has a gross margin of 52.5 percent for 2021. On 31st December 2021, ZH had cash and cash equivalents of roughly RMB7.4B.

ZH reported operating costs of RMB2,944.6M for fiscal 2021 compared to RMB1,360.7M for 2020. The company had RMB1,298.9M in net loss for fiscal 2021 compared to RMB517.6M last year. For 2021, net loss totaled RMB3.06 per share compared to RMB9.18 per share for 2020.