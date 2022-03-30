Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Stock Surged 19.86% Today, Here’s Why

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) stock soared 19.86% in the current-market trading session at the price of $8.63 after reporting its earnings report for the fourth quarter and year 2021.

Arhaus, established in 1986, is a rapidly developing lifestyle brand and multi-channel vendor of premium house furnishings. The company offers an exclusive variety of antique products made lovingly and sourced sustainably.

ARHS Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

On 30th March 2022, ARHS published its financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st December 2021. The company has also provided its business outlook for the year 2022. For Q4 of 2021, ARHS reported net revenue growth of 46.3 percent to US$238M. Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.0 percent to US$33M in Q4 of 2021. The company calculated a net income of US$7M during the quarter.

ARHS Year 2021 Summary

ARHS reported a 57.1 percent increase in net revenue to US$797M for the year 2021. Net income and adjusted net incomes were US$37M and US$83M, respectively, during the year. The company has adjusted EBITDA of US$123M, representing a gain of 77 percent.

2022 Business Outlook

For the year 2022, ARHS anticipates net revenue to be from US$1,130M to US$1,170M. Net income has expected to range from US$70M to US$80M in 2022. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between US$145M to US$155M.

ARHS 2022 Outdoor Collection

Earlier on 1st March 2022, ARHS launched its 2022 outdoor collection that can be accessed online at Arhaus.com. The company has introduced a new variety of styles in the collection to present an assortment reminiscent of heaven abroad.

CEO of ARHS, John Reed, commented that Greek Isles has remained very special in all the sites their team has traveled. This unique collection unlocks the door to endless design inspirations. People now can enjoy heaven-like comfort right in their backyard.