Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Stock Surged 36.35% Today, Here’s Why

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) stock soared 36.35% in the current-market trading session at the price of $10.89 after it announced new movies, series, and exclusives for April.

CSSE is the operator of streaming Video-on-Demand (VOD) Networks. The corporation owns Crackle Plus, which operates and owns numerous subscription-based and ad-supported VOD networks. It also broadcasts video content via Screen Media and creates video content for Soul Television.

CSSE Upcoming Movies & Series

On 1st April 2022, CSSE revealed the release of upcoming content in April. The Crackle Plus streaming is now being broadcasted in 70 touchpoints all across the United States with the plans to expand to 90 touchpoints. The streaming services are available on platforms, including Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Gaming Consoles, Smart TVs, Plex, Android mobiles, and Crackle.com.

CSSE Q4 2021 Financial Results

Earlier on 31st March 2022, CSSE published its earnings report for the quarter and the year ended 31st December 2021. The company has US$22.4M in net loss for Q4 of 2021. Net loss was US$16.7M in Q3 of 2021 and US$10.1M in Q4 of 2020. CSSE calculated revenues of US$36.0M for Q4 of 2021. It represents a year-over-year gain of 78 percent compared to US$20.2M for Q4 of the previous year. For Q4 of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was US$9.3M, compared to US$2.8M in the same quarter of 2020.

CSSE Year 2021 Highlights

CSSE has a revenue of US$110.4M for the year 2021. It represents a year-over-year surge of 66 percent from US$66.4M in 2020. Net loss totaled US$59.4M for 2021, compared to US$44.6M last year. For the year 2021, the company has adjusted EBITDA of US$21.8M. Adjusted EBITDA was US$11.8M the previous year, representing a growth of 86 percent. On 31st December 2021, CSSE had US$44.3M in cash compared to US$14.7M on 31st December 2020.