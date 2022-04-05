System1, Inc. (SST) Stock Surged 33.25% Pre-Market, Here’s Why                 

System1, Inc. (SST) stock soared 33.25% in the pre-market trading session at the price of $22.00 after reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and year 2021.

System1 incorporates data science and cutting-edge technology to operate its state-of-the-art RAMP technology. RAMP is an omni-channel platform formulated for privacy-centric customers. The technology facilitates the formation of powerful brands across various customer verticals, the delivery of high-intent clients to advertisers, and the development of a suite of privacy-centered products.

SST Q4 2021 Earnings Report

On 4th April 2022, SST published its earnings report for the quarter and year ended 31st December 2021. The company has also delivered its business outcomes for the year 2022.

SST calculated revenue of US$239M for Q4 of 2021, representing a growth of 48 percent from US$161M for the same period of 2020. Net income during the quarter was US$31M compared to US$7M for Q4 of the prior year. For the year 2021, revenue grew 47 percent to US$833M compared to US$567M last year. The company reported a net income of US$77M for 2021.

SST Acquired CouponFollow

Earlier on 4th March 2022, SST has acquired CouponFollow for over US$115M, which is one of the best coupon sites for online customers. The acquisition of the emerging digital coupon business will support the SST’s e-commerce measures and delivers a suite of shopping products for its product portfolio.

Additionally, CouponFollow’s wide range of brand affiliations had expected to bolster the company’s efforts to keep grooming its direct to advertiser affinities. System1 will also employ its RAMP technology forum to expand CouponFollow’s customer base.

Conclusion

System1’s financial results reveal the surging growth of its RAMP technology. Looking onwards, SST intends to keep working to expand its subscription and advertising businesses. The company expects its revenue to hit US$1.0B for the year 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 20 percent.