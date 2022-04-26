Just How Strong Are NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Financial Foundations?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a utility focusing on green energy delivery, recently announced a revenue increase in the first quarter. Consumers’ growing “environmental consciousness” and rising traditional fuel prices are becoming additional growth factors.

NextEra Energy’s revenue increased by more than 10% year over year to $1.5 billion in the first quarter. Earnings per share were adjusted to $0.74. The energy segment in Florida, which rose by about 13 percent owing to new investments, was one of the main drivers of growth.

Last quarter, the firm completed a 450 MW solar power plant. It’s worth noting that the Florida unit expects to create 9.5 GW of solar energy over the course of ten years.

The outstanding performance of NextEra’s current production and storage assets drove a 6.7 percent increase in revenue in the energy division. This helped to compensate for the weakening of gas infrastructure assets. NextEra Energy just finished building a transmission line to boost power transit in Canada. In addition, 1.7 GW of renewable energy and energy storage were installed in this area.

Continuous investment in sustainable energy is a key driver of NextEra Energy’s growth. The firm has a large and expanding portfolio of wind, solar, and power storage initiatives that will fuel growth in the next years.

NextEra Energy estimates adjusted earnings per share to range between $2.75 to $2.83 in 2022, up nearly 10% year over year. From this year’s level through 2025, adjusted profits will expand at a pace of 6 percent to 8% every year. In addition, the company aims to boost its dividend by 10% every year until at least 2024.

Investors in NextEra Energy, on the other hand, must weigh the hazards. The firm made a $600 million commitment in relation to its Mountain Valley pipeline venture. It’s part of a $6.2 billion pipeline project by NextEra Energy and its partners throughout the United States. Originally, the project was scheduled to be completed this year, but there is currently no guarantee that it would be finished even in 2023.

An inquiry into Chinese solar panel manufacturers is another risk factor for NextEra Energy, which might cause some of the company’s solar and energy storage projects to be delayed.