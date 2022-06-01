AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN) Moves In The Right Direction

AstraZeneca Plc. (NASDAQ: AZN) filed an application with the FDA last month to have a combination of two medications approved as a therapy for inoperable liver cancer. Wall Street estimates the treatment may generate $1 billion in revenue per year.

AZN intends to treat inoperable advanced liver cancer with a combination of tremelimumab and Imfinzi. The prognosis for therapy is typically bad since this form of cancer is identified at an advanced stage.

Modern medicine, on the other hand, is revealing new techniques to help people with such a diagnosis live longer. The combination of tremelimumab and Imfinzi was developed by AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN) appears to be particularly promising.

During clinical trials, it was discovered that patients who received this therapy had a 22% lower risk of death than those who received the standard treatment, sorafenib. AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN)’s drug combination was more effective than sorafenib.

The potential market for AstraZeneca’s therapy includes several thousand people in the US alone. Every year, 26,000 people in the United States receive a discouraging diagnosis. At the same time, AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN) expects to treat around 20% of these patients or 5,000 people.

AZN has not yet published the cost of such medication because the combination has not yet obtained regulatory clearance. However, Wall Street analysts predict that the yearly list price will be equivalent to Imfinzi’s $200,000 price tag, based on previously known pricing for similar medicines.

AstraZeneca’s yearly sales will therefore reach $1 billion. In 2022, the corporation is expected to generate $43.8 billion in revenue. That is, the debut of the tremelimumab and Imfinzi combo might boost the yearly exhibition by more than 2%.

AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN) presently has more than 180 clinical trials in various phases. AstraZeneca’s yearly earnings growth might be 15.4 percent over the next five years because of its excellent medication portfolio.

The shares of AZN fell -1.36 percent to $66.48 at the end of the latest trading session. The company’s stock traded in a range of $65.69 to $66.76 per share. In the previous five days, AZN’s stock has risen 0.11%, and in the last month, it has gained 0.12%. The current dividend yield on the stock is 3.59 percent.