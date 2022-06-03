Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock crossing the finish line today

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.14% from the previous close with its current price standing at $4.43. Its current price is -73.57% under its 52-week high of $16.76 and 75.79% more than its 52-week low of $2.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.45% below the high and +72.22% above the low.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 50.27 right now. ROIV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.61, resulting in an 1.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV): Earnings History

If we examine Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.41, beating the consensus of -$0.25. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.16, resulting in a -64.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.41 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.25. That was a difference of -$0.16 and a surprise of -64.00%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 39.27% of shares. A total of 48 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 49.42% of its stock and 81.39% of its float.

Dec 30, 2021, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is QVT Financial LP holding total of 129.39 million shares that make 18.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.3 billion.

The securities firm SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds 99.38 million shares of ROIV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 14.36%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.0 billion.

An overview of Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) traded 1,063,603 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.70 and price change of +0.54. With the moving average of $4.00 and a price change of -0.80, about 693,647 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ROIV’s 100-day average volume is 516,448 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.26 and a price change of -3.86.