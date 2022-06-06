Is Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) stock is trading at $12.10, marking a gain of 3.07% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -20.08% below its 52-week high of $15.14 and 52.78% above its 52-week low of $7.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.57% below the high and +53.28% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 5.41. PRM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.65, resulting in an 12.77 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.74% of shares. A total of 69 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 92.81% of its stock and 98.47% of its float.

Dec 30, 2021, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Windacre Partnership LLC holding total of 20.0 million shares that make 12.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 277.8 million.

The securities firm Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 13.98 million shares of PRM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.56%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 194.17 million.

An overview of Perimeter Solutions SA’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) traded 1,024,627 shares per day, with a moving average of $10.17 and price change of +3.78. With the moving average of $10.60 and a price change of +0.39, about 854,921 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PRM’s 100-day average volume is 578,415 shares, alongside a moving average of $11.52 and a price change of -1.53.