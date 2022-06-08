Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled a new M2 processor

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), a mobile technology company, has announced the impending availability of a new M2 processor for use in its iPad and Mac products.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The M2 chip will succeed the M1, which was launched some years ago. M2 laptops are expected to be available in July of this year.

Apple’s M2 processors are based on designs from ARM Holdings, one of the world’s leading semiconductor licensees, and offer considerable performance improvements over the M1. For example, they have more transistors than their predecessor and several competitors, resulting in superior power consumption performance.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) began developing its own CPUs in response to other technological behemoths, allowing the corporation to save money on intellectual property licensing payments. This may save a lot of money for a firm like Apple that creates a lot of hardware.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is producing an increasing number of processors on its own. For years, the company has been producing iPhone chipset versions, and in 2019, it purchased Intel’s smartphone modem division, which it utilizes to lessen its dependency on Qualcomm, the leading mobile chip producer.

Loop Capital rated the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock “a Buy”, with the firm’s price target at $210-$180. Loop Capital’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AAPL shares. According to Rosenblatt, the stock is “a Neutral,” at $184. Rosenblatt published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Other experts at New Street have the stock’s price target at $165 price; their rating of the stock is “a Neutral.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, January 28, 2022.