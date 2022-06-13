On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) stock: You might be surprised

Currently, On Holding AG’s (ONON) stock is trading at $18.62, marking a fall of -7.55% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -66.67% below its 52-week high of $55.87 and 13.68% above its 52-week low of $16.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.19% below the high and +4.41% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 8.79. ONON’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.09, resulting in an 9.60 price to cash per share for the period.

How does On Holding AG (ONON) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 9 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.11 in simple terms.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in On Holding AG (ONON). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 37.74% of shares. A total of 168 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 34.19% of its stock and 54.92% of its float.

Dec 30, 2021, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD holding total of 15.97 million shares that make 5.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 603.97 million.

The securities firm Bond Capital Management, LP holds 5.63 million shares of ONON, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 142.07 million.

An overview of On Holding AG’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests On Holding AG (ONON) traded 2,858,313 shares per day, with a moving average of $20.41 and price change of -1.62. With the moving average of $22.51 and a price change of -6.64, about 2,889,363 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ONON’s 100-day average volume is 2,795,299 shares, alongside a moving average of $23.98 and a price change of -8.23.