Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HAYW) Sentiment Analysis

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.40% from the previous close with its current price standing at $14.98. Its current price is -47.71% under its 52-week high of $28.65 and 13.40% more than its 52-week low of $13.21. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.37% below the high and +9.69% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HAYW’s SMA-200 is $20.06.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 2.35 right now. HAYW’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.52, resulting in an 29.38 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW): Earnings History

If we examine Hayward Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.35, slashing the consensus of $0.31. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 12.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.31. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 12.90%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.36 and 0.34 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.35 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.30 and also replicates 16.67% growth rate year over year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.69% of shares. A total of 213 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 106.05% of its stock and 110.11% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is CCMP Capital GP, LLC holding total of 64.76 million shares that make 28.60% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.08 billion.

The securities firm Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 7.31 million shares of HAYW, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.23%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 191.63 million.

An overview of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) traded 1,394,221 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.25 and price change of +0.23. With the moving average of $15.54 and a price change of -2.17, about 1,739,677 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HAYW’s 100-day average volume is 1,452,497 shares, alongside a moving average of $16.66 and a price change of -6.02.