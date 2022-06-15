The Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

In the current trading session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) stock is trading at the price of $7.79, a gain of 1.43% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -35.30% less than its 52-week high of $12.04 and 22.29% better than its 52-week low of $6.37. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.64% below the high and +14.37% above the low.

How does Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 1.88 in simple terms.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.68 and -0.70 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.69 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.99 and also replicates 30.30% growth rate year over year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.42% of shares. A total of 43 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 40.07% of its stock and 49.12% of its float.

An overview of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) traded 2,572,515 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.06 and price change of +0.24. With the moving average of $7.62 and a price change of +0.92, about 1,855,428 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.