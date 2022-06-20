Is the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) stock an investment opportunity?

Kidpik Corp. (PIK)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -3.25% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.49. Its current price is -85.80% under its 52-week high of $10.49 and 0.68% more than its 52-week low of $1.48. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -43.13% below the high and +0.68% above the low.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 0.56 right now. PIK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.84, resulting in an 2.17 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kidpik Corp. (PIK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Earnings History

If we examine Kidpik Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.31, slashing the consensus of -$0.4. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.09, resulting in a 22.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.31 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.4. That was a difference of $0.09 and a surprise of 22.50%.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kidpik Corp. (PIK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 113.28% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.28% of its stock and -62.36% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 20483.0 shares that make 0.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 98728.0.

The securities firm National Asset Management, Inc. holds 20000.0 shares of PIK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.26%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 96400.0.

An overview of Kidpik Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kidpik Corp. (PIK) traded 178,420 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8297 and price change of -0.40. With the moving average of $2.1159 and a price change of -2.37, about 674,514 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PIK’s 100-day average volume is 3,702,841 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.9553 and a price change of -4.82.