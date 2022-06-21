McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) stock: You might be surprised

Currently, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) stock is trading at $0.49, marking a fall of -1.57% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -67.75% below its 52-week high of $1.52 and 6.33% above its 52-week low of $0.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.29% below the high and +1.06% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MUX’s SMA-200 is $0.8828.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 1.86. MUX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.63, resulting in an 3.88 price to cash per share for the period.

How does McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.02 and -0.02 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.02 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.01 and also replicates -100.00% growth rate year over year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 17.61% of shares. A total of 167 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 23.78% of its stock and 28.87% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 22.46 million shares that make 4.74% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 18.91 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 9.33 million shares of MUX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.85 million.

An overview of McEwen Mining Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) traded 1,857,190 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5610 and price change of -0.02. With the moving average of $0.6230 and a price change of -0.32, about 2,083,684 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MUX’s 100-day average volume is 2,316,323 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7294 and a price change of -0.42.