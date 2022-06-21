Performance, Earnings and Valuation Analysis: Oracle Inc. (ORCL)

Oracle Inc.’s (NYSE: ORCL) stock is now selling at a 35 percent discount to its 52-week high. Simultaneously, the corporation offset some of the losses with the release of a solid quarterly report last week.

Oracle Inc. (ORCL) reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly sales year over year to $11.84 billion, topping Wall Street expectations. Although adjusted net income declined 6% to $4.24 billion, the repurchase program preserved profits per share at $1.54, above analysts’ estimates.

ORCL has shown consistent sales growth and profitability for several quarters in a row. The company’s focus on subscription cloud solutions, which provide higher client interaction as well as predictable income, is one of the company’s growth drivers.

Furthermore, ORCL is always making acquisitions to assist it to extend its service offering and gaining a competitive advantage. Cerner, an IT services company for the healthcare business, is a recent purchase.

Please note that Oracle Inc. (ORCLrevenue )’s growth slowed from 2019 to 2022, but the company’s concentration on cloud technology helped it to recoup revenues and resume growth.

Total cloud services and license support revenue increased 6% to $30.2 billion in fiscal 2022, accounting for more than 70% of total revenue. In fiscal 2023, cloud revenues are predicted to increase by at least 30%.

Oracle Inc. (ORCL) forecasts overall revenue to climb by 20% to 22% YoY in the first quarter of 2023, including the newly acquired Cerner. Total cloud computing revenue, excluding Cerner, will increase by 25% to 28% in this category.

Over the last year, the company’s stock has lost -11.16 percent of its value. The stock price increased by 0.86 percent in the previous five transactions and has decreased by -0.85 percent in the last 30 trades. The share price, on the other hand, fell by -34.39 percent in the last six months, and -17.09 percent was deducted from its value in the preceding three months.