Growth Story Still Intact for Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Last week, shares of biotech company Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up more than 37% to trade at $51.67 on June 24. A growth factor was the announcement that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be licensed in Europe for adolescents. from 12 to 17 years old.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The European Agency for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) committee has recommended marketing authorization for Novavax’s Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

In December 2021, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has already received approval for Nuvaxovid in the European Union for the immunization of adults. The CHMP’s recommendation to authorize the vaccine for adolescents will likely help the company increase sales of its developments.

For final approval, the CHMP recommendation will be submitted to the European Commission’s Standing Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. If this committee does not object, the European Commission will approve the authorization.

If approved, Novavax’s Nuvaxovid will be the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine available for adolescents in the EU. Prior to this, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) received emergency use approval for this vaccine to protect adolescents in India. In the near future, the company intends to obtain a similar license in Canada.

In early June 2022, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) changed the manufacturing process for the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the company must now obtain additional approval from the FDA, which will confirm the safety of the manufacturing process for consumers.

Remember that Nuvaxovid has already obtained emergency use authorization in the UK, EU, Canada, Australia, and several other countries. The vaccine has advantages over its competitors, such as high efficacy and less stringent requirements for storage conditions. Thanks to this, the target market for vaccines is about 6 billion people.

The performance of NVAX so far this year is -63.88 percent. The stock’s price increased by 37.20 percent in the previous week and 0.53 percent in the previous month, according to the 7-day charts.