Is Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) stock is trading at $3.57, marking a fall of -9.85% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.98% below its 52-week high of $29.70 and 183.31% above its 52-week low of $1.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -60.52% below the high and +188.87% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 49.78.

How does Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.57% of its stock and 0.57% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC holding total of 14545.0 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 53209.0.

The securities firm Jane Street Group, LLC holds 14403.0 shares of SIDU, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 52690.0.

An overview of Sidus Space Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) traded 12,544,381 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.23 and price change of +1.90. With the moving average of $2.53 and a price change of +0.85, about 7,160,304 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SIDU’s 100-day average volume is 3,690,604 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.82 and a price change of -6.80.