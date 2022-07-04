The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

In the current trading session, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) stock is trading at the price of $4.39, a gain of 6.55% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -59.72% less than its 52-week high of $10.90 and 19.95% better than its 52-week low of $3.66. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -59.72% below the high and +19.95% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 92.76. STRY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.54, resulting in an 4.12 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.80 in simple terms.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.24% of shares. A total of 87 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 61.36% of its stock and 81.00% of its float.

Dec 30, 2021, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC holding total of 3.29 million shares that make 2.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 26.23 million.

The securities firm Weiss Asset Management LP holds 2.29 million shares of STRY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.46%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 18.21 million.

An overview of Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) traded 1,495,935 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.39 and price change of -5.87. With the moving average of $7.27 and a price change of -2.63, about 913,462 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.