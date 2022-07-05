Home  »  Industry   »  Watch this stock’s price performance: Ampio ...

Watch this stock's price performance: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s stock is trading at $0.15 at the moment marking a fall of -3.13% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -91.53% less than their 52-week high of $1.83, and 3.19% over their 52-week low of $0.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.70% below the high and +0.07% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AMPE’s SMA-200 is $0.7133.

AMPE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.60, resulting in an 1.33 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Earnings History

If we examine Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, slashing the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.02 and -0.02 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.02 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.02 and also replicates unch growth rate year over year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.98% of shares. A total of 156 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 21.82% of its stock and 23.71% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 14.0 million shares that make 6.16% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.2 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.31 million shares of AMPE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.10%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.46 million.

An overview of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) traded 6,575,938 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1856 and price change of -0.03. With the moving average of $0.2014 and a price change of -0.09, about 4,794,213 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AMPE’s 100-day average volume is 3,676,221 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3256 and a price change of -0.36.

