A Closer Look At The Shares of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH), an innovative agriculture startup, intends to triple its planting area and begin selling additional crops. If the initiatives are successful, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) may usher in a new age in agriculture.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AppHarvest now has one gated farm in Kentucky, United States. Its land area is double that of Amazon’s largest distribution facility, and the farm’s major production is ecologically friendly tomatoes. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) improves efficiency and yield by utilizing innovative technology such as artificial intelligence and robots.

For example, according to management, tomatoes require 90 percent less water to grow, but the production is 30 times larger than in traditional agriculture.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) intends to double the area used by the end of 2022. Three new closed farms are expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2023. The expanded lands will allow the firm to begin producing new popular products such as leaf lettuce and berries.

Climate change and geopolitical instability are threatening agriculture and might lead to starvation in many parts of the world. AppHarvest’s innovative technology might help to overcome some of these issues by maintaining a steady supply of agricultural goods.

However, investors are concerned about the company’s short-term prospects. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares plummeted in value after the company reported losses of more than $160 million last year. Part of the loss was due to the acquisition of root AI, a robotics and artificial intelligence business. Another factor influencing the drop in stockpiles was the unusually low tomato prices in 2021.

Despite the losses, AppHarvest management forecasts further development and a return to profitability, particularly through farm space expansion. It is worth noting that the company’s revenues increased by 125 percent in the first quarter of this year due to the rebound in food prices. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has growth potential as the need for agricultural innovation stays strong.

The firm has a Weighted Alpha of -54.7. A favorable weighted alpha indicates the stock has risen over the past year. A loss indicates the stock is down during the same time.