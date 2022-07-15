What the Analysts Are Forecasting for Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings

At the end of July, tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to release financial results for the third quarter. Wall Street anticipates that the company’s revenue and profit numbers will match the consensus analyst projection.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Experts at Cowen, who are certain that Apple Inc. (AAPL) will be able to accomplish its ambitions, specifically share this viewpoint. Bank of America analysts present at the allocation endorsed the advice to “buy” the company’s stock.

Additionally, KeyBanc kept the “buy” rating while lowering the target price. Thus, two weeks before the quarterly release, there is an optimistic vibe on Wall Street regarding Apple’s prospects.

The company’s built ecosystem may be the primary driver of Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s growth. Today, the corporation offers a variety of services, including cloud services, in addition to producing well-known technology (such as smartphones, laptops, smart watches, etc.).

The 52 Emmy nominations for its media products—20 for the comedy series “Ted Lasso” and 14 for the business thriller “Separation”—confirm Apple’s diversification and tremendous success in the new industry of entertainment.

Keep in mind that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is making significant investments in the expansion of its streaming video business. Various estimates place the company’s annual expenditures for the production of new movies and television series between $1 billion and $6 billion. Apple Inc. (AAPL) did not offer precise information about the number of Apple TV users, but Wall Street estimates that there may be between 20 and 40 million.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has focused a lot of effort lately on the creation of subscription services that build a following of devoted users and generate steady revenue. The business previously stated its intention to increase the percentage of overall income from services to 50%.

Although the stock has performed remarkably well in recent months, the overall interest from investors has dropped noticeably. That has seen its trading volume slump by -19.76%, figures that rank poorly compared to the stock’s average volumes. This information is critical as it reflects the stocks’ float size, given that the market is exposed to 16.17 billion shares of the company.